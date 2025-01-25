Commodity Market: Gold price remains at record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at record high in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 60,440 per 8 gram and Rs 7555 per 1 gram. This is the all-time high price of gold reported in the state. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram. On Wednesday, gold price surged by Rs 600 and crossed Rs 60,000 mark.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8260.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 350. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7573.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 320. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.2%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.3%. The current price of silver in India is 100700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened slightly higher on Friday at Rs 79,880 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.32% or Rs 254. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,790/kg, up by 0.7% or Rs 641. While gold prices have rallied by Rs 850/10 gram in this week, silver prices have largely remained unchanged.

In global markets, gold prices edged higher and were on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. Price of spot gold edged up 0.2% to $2,760.40 per ounce and gained over 2% so far this week. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $2,767.60. Price of spot silver was up 0.1% to $30.47 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2% to $993.46 and platinum rose 0.4% to 945.85. All of the three metals were poised for weekly gains.