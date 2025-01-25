Delhi Metro to start services at 3 AM on Republic Day 2025; advisory issued

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised metro service timings to accommodate the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025. To facilitate public attendance at the Republic Day ceremony at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, metro services will commence earlier than usual across all lines in the national capital region. According to an official advisory, services will begin at 3 AM on January 26 to ensure smooth travel for attendees. Trains will run at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 AM, after which regular schedules will resume.

In a social media post, DMRC urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and take advantage of the early metro services to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience. Typically, metro operations in Delhi start after 5 AM and continue until 11:30 PM, except for the Airport Express Line, which runs from 4:40 AM to 11:40 PM. The special arrangements have been made keeping in mind the large crowds expected to witness the Republic Day parade and related events.

Meanwhile, DMRC’s Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Anuj Dayal, stated that security has been tightened across metro stations in anticipation of the national event. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has intensified security checks at all metro stations, with heightened vigilance expected to continue until January 27. Authorities have urged passengers to cooperate with the security measures and allow extra time for travel during this period.