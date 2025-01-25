Emirates announces A350 routes to two more cities in India: Details

Dubai: Flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates will introduce its Airbus A350 aircraft to India on January 26. The airline will operate A350 aircrafts to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The airline will operate daily flights on two routes:

Mumbai route:

EK502: Departs Dubai at 01:15 PM, arrives Mumbai at 05:50 PM

EK503: Departs Mumbai at 07:20 PM, arrives Dubai at 09:05 PM

Ahmedabad route:

EK538: Departs Dubai at 10:50 PM, arrives Ahmedabad at 02:55 AM

EK539: Departs Ahmedabad at 04:25 AM, arrives Dubai at 06: 15 AM

Also Read: CBSE issues guidelines for 10th, and 12th board exams: List of prohibited items and dress code

‘The roll out of Emirates’ A350 aircraft to India, featuring the airline’s latest interiors, industry-first technologies and innovations, reinforces Emirates’ commitment to customers in India and beyond, and offers exceptional levels of comforts onboard,”’ the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The A350 launch follows operations to Edinburgh, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Emirates currently serves nine points in India with 167 weekly flights, including daily A380 services to Mumbai and Bangalore. The aircraft offers four cabin classes, including Premium Economy.