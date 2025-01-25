Growing attacks against Hindu festivals poses concern for India’s cultural heritage and national unity

New Delhi: Recently, there is a trend of attacking and ridiculing Hindu festivals and celebrations. This trend of attacking Hindu festivals and pilgrims is threatening India’s cultural heritage and national unity.

The latest incident occurred on January 12, 2025, when pilgrims on the Tapti-Ganga Express, en route to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, were attacked with stones near Jalgaon, Maharashtra. This kind of incidents have occurred in the past. Most kind of incidents are targeting trains carrying pilgrims to Ajodhya and other religious destinations.

These attacks appear to be part of a calculated effort to disrupt Hindu religious gatherings and erode the cultural fabric of the nation.

As per analysts, the role of political appeasement and administrative failures has contributed to the surge in these incidents. Several state governments have been accused of pandering to vote-bank politics by imposing restrictions on Hindu festivals.

Also Read: Republic Day 2025: Know Interesting Facts About Indian National Flag

The threat to national security is also a concern, as illegal encroachments along railway lines have become hubs for anti-social activities. This poses significant security risks to national infrastructure and communal harmony. Preserving India’s cultural unity is essential, and immediate action is necessary to prevent future incidents.

For preventing these kind of attacks, the government must ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and festival-goers. The authorities must address the root causes of these attacks, including political appeasement and administrative failures. Government must take concrete steps to clear illegal encroachments along railway lines.