Keeway launches K300 Street Fighter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hungary-based two-wheeler manufacturer – Keeway, has launched its K300 Street Fighter in the Indian market. The motorcycle is being offered at a special price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which will only be applicable to the first 100 buyers. Keeway K300 SF is claimed to be an upgrade to the already existing K300N.

Keeway K300 SF is powered by a 292.4cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder,4-stroke engine. This engine is matted with a 6-speed gearbox. It delivers a peak power of 27.5HP and a maximum torque of 25 Nm.

The Keeway K300 SF features a sporty design with trube-blue naked-streetfighter cues. It gets a sharply designed LED headlight setup and a sculpted fuel tank. The K300 SF sits on upside-down USD forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear attached to 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with tubeless tyres.

The braking duties are performed by disc brakes on both ends, and they are offered with the support of dual-channel ABS. The Keeway K300 SF comes equipped with a fully digital instrument console that shows- fuel level, gear positions, speed, and other information. Also, there will be three colour choices – red, black, and white.