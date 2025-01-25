Pakistan ISI officials visit Dhaka; India says it’s monitoring developments

Military engagement between Bangladesh and Pakistan has intensified over the past week, with a high-level Pakistani delegation, including ISI Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar, visiting Dhaka. This visit follows a recent trip by a Bangladeshi military delegation to Pakistan, where they held discussions with the country’s top military leadership. The six-member Bangladeshi team, led by Lt. Gen. SM Kamrul Hasan, met with Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir during their visit from January 13 to 18. Shortly after, a senior Pakistani delegation, comprising four high-ranking officers, was discreetly sent to Dhaka, marking the first official ISI visit to Bangladesh in nearly two decades.

India has responded to these developments by stating that it is closely monitoring the situation. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India’s vigilance in protecting its national security interests. He assured that the government is keeping a watchful eye on all regional activities and will take necessary measures if required. India has also reiterated its commitment to maintaining strong ties with Bangladesh and supporting a democratic, inclusive government in the country. However, bilateral relations have been under strain following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year, as the interim administration struggles to curb rising attacks against minorities.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has been strengthening military ties with Pakistan, a move that has raised concerns for India. Under Hasina’s leadership, Pakistan’s ISI operations in Bangladesh were significantly restricted due to their history of supporting extremist elements. During her tenure, several individuals with links to ISI were prosecuted for their involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The recent shift in Dhaka’s foreign policy, with increased engagement with Pakistan, signals a potential challenge for India in maintaining its strategic influence in the region.