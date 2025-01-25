PM Modi and Indonesian President Agree to Strengthen Defence and Trade Ties

India and Indonesia have agreed to strengthen their bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of defence manufacturing and supply chains, during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Subianto, who is on a three-day visit to India and will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, discussed a range of issues, with both leaders emphasizing their shared commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and ensuring freedom of navigation in the region.

During the discussions, the two leaders focused on enhancing cooperation in maritime security, including crime prevention, search and rescue, and capacity building. Additionally, they agreed to diversify trade and improve market access, while also exploring collaboration in emerging fields such as FinTech, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. The Indian government welcomed Indonesia’s BRICS membership, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

President Subianto described the talks as “very frank” and expressed a commitment to accelerating economic ties with India. Both sides stressed the importance of cooperation in key areas such as cyber security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalization, aiming to enhance overall strategic and economic collaboration.