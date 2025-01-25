Qatar Airways to launch flight services to these countries: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will launch new flights from Doha to Colombia and Venezuela this summer. The two new weekly flights will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting early summer 2025.

These flights will connect Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha to Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia, and then continue to Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport (CCS) in Venezuela. The return flight from Caracas will operate non-stop to Doha.

This new service makes Qatar Airways the first and only airline to offer non-stop flights from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier operating in Venezuela.With the addition of Bogotá and Caracas, Qatar Airways expands its Americas network to a total of 16 destinations, joining major cities like:

Dallas

Miami

New York City

São Paulo

Toronto

The services will be operated by Boeing 777-200LR aircraft equipped with 42 Business Class seats and 234 Economy Class seats.