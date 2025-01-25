State government hikes bus fares by 14.95%, auto, taxi prices up by Rs 3

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has hiked government bus fare and taxi, auto fares. Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Friday approved the hike as per the formula determined by the Hakim Committee.

As per the new revision, a 14.95 per cent hike in fares of the buses operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will came into operation on Saturday. The fare increase will be applicable to all routes operated by MSRTC. MSRTC has a massive fleet of 15,000 buses. These buses transport around 55 lakh passengers daily.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a Rs 3 increase in the base fare for both auto rickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis. This means auto-rickshaw fares will rise from Rs 23 to Rs 26, while taxi base fares will increase from Rs 28 to Rs 31 1.

Additionally, the fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will also see an increase of Rs 8, with the new fare for the first 1.5 kilometers being Rs 48, up from the current Rs 40.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has initiated a three-day jumbo block, which will take place on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of this month. The mega block commenced at 11 PM last night, with plans to extend until 8:30 AM each morning.