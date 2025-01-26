Global online sexual abuse surges: 1 in 12 children affected

Online sexual abuse has severe and long-lasting effects on children, leading to emotional trauma, anxiety, depression, and even suicidal tendencies. A recent study published in The Lancet revealed that one in every 12 children worldwide experienced some form of online sexual exploitation or abuse in the past year. Conducted by researchers from the University of Edinburgh and China Agricultural University, the study analyzed data from 123 studies conducted between 2010 and 2023. It also found that one in eight children globally faced image-based sexual abuse online, raising concerns about the widespread nature of the issue.

The researchers highlighted a critical gap in data from regions such as South Asia, East Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East, which together account for a significant portion of the global child population. They emphasized the urgent need for more comprehensive national-level studies in these regions to better understand the prevalence and impact of online sexual abuse. Addressing this issue is crucial, as online exploitation can lead to behavioral issues, academic challenges, and social isolation, making it essential for parents, caregivers, and authorities to stay informed and take preventive measures.

To combat online child sexual exploitation, experts recommend five key strategies: educating children and caregivers about online risks, ensuring frontline services are equipped to respond effectively, monitoring and reporting instances of abuse, reforming judicial systems to better support victims, and improving data collection on online abuse. By implementing these measures, stakeholders can work towards creating a safer online environment and providing the necessary support for affected children.