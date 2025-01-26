NHRC urges Centre to ensure workplace safety, mental health support for employees

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has instructed the Ministry of Labour to address workplace stress and mental health concerns, urging necessary actions to ensure employee well-being. This directive follows earlier instructions to the Ministries of HRD and Personnel and Training to address employment-related concerns. The NHRC’s decision came in response to a petition by human rights activist and Supreme Court advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, who emphasized that the right to life and education holds little value without the right to employment and mental health support at the workplace. Tripathy cited the tragic suicides of two professionals—techie Karthikeyan and chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil—due to excessive workload and stress.

Tripathy also raised concerns about India’s employment crisis, particularly among youth from vulnerable sections, referencing the ‘India Employment Report-2024.’ The report, based on government surveys, highlights the struggles faced by educated, technically qualified individuals who lack suitable job opportunities. Tripathy urged the NHRC to push for a national employment policy and the introduction of an urban employment scheme similar to MGNREGA, addressing the growing issue of joblessness. He further suggested the creation of a data bank to analyze the performance of outstanding government employees to improve service delivery efficiency.

Additionally, the petition stressed the need to recognize the right to employment as a fundamental right, citing constitutional provisions and Supreme Court judgments. Tripathy questioned why, despite having a significant number of capable officers, service delivery remains slow in various sectors. He urged the NHRC to recommend policy measures ensuring employment opportunities for educated and technically skilled individuals, emphasizing that unemployment among vulnerable groups is leading to widespread distress.