Acer launches affordable laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer has introduced an affordable laptop in the Indian markets. The laptop named ‘ Acer Aspire 3’ has been priced as low as an Android smartphone.

The Acer Aspire 3 is available in three storage variants:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 14,990

8GB + 256GB: Rs 17,990

8GB + 512GB: Rs 19,990

The Acer Aspire 3 features an 11.6-inch HD Acer ComfyView LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixel. It runs on Windows 11 and is powered by the Celeron N4500 chip. It includes Intel UHD graphics for light graphic-related tasks.

It supports up to 1TB of additional storage. The laptop is equipped with a 38Wh battery for extended usage. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI port and microSD card reader.