Indian Railways South Western Railway announces changes in pattern of train services: List of affected trains

Bengaluru: South Western Railway has announced changes to the pattern of train services. Some train services will be affected due to engineering works between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyyappanahalli. The line block/power block is set to facilitate crucial engineering operations.

Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Coimbatore Express, scheduled to depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.35 hrs on 27th January, 9th, and 10th February 2025, will be diverted. The train will now run via Gauribidanur, Yelahanka, Lottegollahalli, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, Karmelaram, and Hosur, bypassing Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment, and KSR Bengaluru. An additional stop will be added at Yesvantpur, with arrival at 21.20 hrs and departure at 21.40 hrs.

Additionally, Train No. 12658, KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Mail, originally scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 22.40 hrs on 27th, 28th January, 10th, and 11th February 2025, will also undergo a diversion. The train will now run via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Hebbal, Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, and Bangarapet, omitting the Bengaluru Cantonment stop.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025: Know key differences between tax exemption, deduction and rebate

Train No. 16022 Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express, which was scheduled to leave Mysuru at 21.00 hrs on 27th, 28th January, 10th, and 11th February 2025, will be diverted via KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Lottegollahalli, Banaswadi, Baiyyappanahalli, and Krishnarajapuram, skipping the Bengaluru Cantonment stop.

As for rescheduling, Train No. 12658 KSR Bengaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Mail will now depart KSR Bengaluru at 23.25 hrs, 45 minutes later than its original schedule of 22.40 hrs on the specified dates.