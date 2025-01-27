Stock Market: Indian equity indices open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, declined for the second consecutive session on Monday. Indian equity indices were pressured by concerns over weak corporate earnings, uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy, and ongoing foreign outflows. The BSE Sensex was trading lower by 717.44 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 75,473.02, and the NSE Nifty50 was at 22,863.20, down by 229 points, or 0.99 per cent.

Of 4,091 stocks traded on the BSE, 2025, 498 advanced against 3,443 stocks that declined, and 150 remained unchanged. While 80 recorded a 52-week high, 447 hit a 52-week low. A total of 133 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 573 in the lower circuit.

On the 30-stock BSE Sensex, only 6 stocks, including ICICI Bank (up 1.75 per cent), followed by SBI, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paint, UltraTech Cement, and Maruti Suzuki India, were trading higher. While the rest declined, with losses led by Power Grid Corp. (down 3.67 per cent), followed by Zomato, Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, and Tata Motors. On the Nifty50, ten stocks were trading higher, while the rest declined. Gains were led by Britannia Industries (up 1.93 per cent), followed by ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, and Nestle India, while losses were capped by BEL (down 2.68 per cent), followed by, Power Grid Corp., HCLTech, JSW Steel, and Trent.

Across sectors, the Media index was the top laggard, falling 3.83 per cent, followed by the Pharma index dragging 2.35 per cent, and the IT index shedding 2.19 per cent. Other notable indices were also lower, like the Nifty Metal (down 1.78 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 1.68 per cent), Oil

& Gas (down 1.61 per cent). The Auto (down 0.89 per cent), Bank (down 0.22 per cent), Financial Services (down 0.21 per cent), Private Bank (down 0.28 per cent), and Realty (down 0.13 per cent), indices were also lower.On the flip side, the Nifty PSU Bank was the only index trading higher, with gains of 0.12 per cent.

The Nifty Midcap 100 losing 2.25 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 shedding 3.51 per cent. India’s risk gauge, the India VIX, had climbed 7.36 per cent, to 17.98.