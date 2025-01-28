5 killed, several trapped as watchtower collapses at ‘Laddu Mahotsav’ in UP’s Baghpat

At least five people lost their lives, and approximately 60 others are feared trapped following a platform collapse during the Nirvana Laddu Festival of Lord Adinath in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the crowded Manastambha complex of Baraut tehsil when a wooden platform gave way under the weight of devotees participating in the religious ceremony.

Local residents acted promptly, rescuing injured individuals from the debris and transporting them to nearby hospitals. Government teams soon joined the rescue operations, working to clear the rubble and search for those still trapped. Among the injured were six police officers, highlighting the severity of the incident. Community members played a critical role in assisting with the immediate response.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the tragedy, directing officials to expedite rescue and relief efforts at the site. He assured that the injured would receive proper medical care and extended his wishes for their speedy recovery. Emergency services continue to work diligently as the situation remains critical.