Gulf country announces localization plans for 269 professions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to localize 269 more professions. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), in collaboration with the ministries of health, commerce, and municipalities and housing, announced a series of decisions to enhance localisation rates across 269 professions in diverse sectors, including dentistry, pharmacy, accounting, and technical engineering jobs.

This decision will be effective from July 23, 2025. The decision requires establishments with five or more employees in pharmacy professions to adhere to the following localisation rates:

35 per cent in community pharmacies and medical complexes

65 per cent in hospital pharmacy operations

55 per cent in other pharmacy-related activities

Localisation rates for dental professions in establishments with three or more employees will increase in two stages:

45 per cent from July 23, 2025

Up to 55 per cent after 12 months

Additionally, the minimum wage for dental professions has been raised to SR9,000 ($2,400) to be considered in the localisation rate calculation.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, HRSD has implemented a phased approach to increase the Saudisation percentage in accounting professions. Commencing on October 22, 2025, this initiative will be implemented over five years, with the first stage targeting establishments employing five or more accountants.

The initial Saudisation rate will be set at 40 per cent, gradually increasing to 70 per cent over a five-year period.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, HRSD has issued a decision to increase the Saudisation percentage in technical engineering professions. Effective July 23, 2025, all private sector establishments with five or more employees in these professions are required to achieve a Saudization rate of 30 per cent of the total workforce.