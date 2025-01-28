Tata Motors launches Nexon iCNG Dark edition in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Nexon iCNG Dark edition in the Indian market. The SUV is introduced at a starting price of Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in three variants with the most expensive one priced at Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon iCNG Dark gets carbon black colour. The brand has added blacked-out metallic parts and black alloy. Along with this, the interior of the vehicle also follows the same pattern with black colour upholstery.

With the special black treatment Creative + S and Creative + PS variants are more expensive than the standard version by Rs 40,000. Meanwhile, Fearless + PS has a difference of Rs 20,000 compared to the standard version. These come loaded with features like a 10.2-inch infotainment system with a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, wireless charging, air purifier, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, JBL branded 8 speaker audio system and bi-LED headlamps.

The Tata Nexon CNG Dark comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts of 100 hp of power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. To store the CNG, the brand offers a 60-litre tank with a twin-cylinder design. This helps in offering more boot space. In numbers, the boot space is 392 litres.