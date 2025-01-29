Honda ZR-V Hybrid showcased in India: Details

Mumbai: Honda has showcased its ZR-V e:HEV at the annual dealer convention in India. Honda presently has only one strong hybrid vehicle in the country i.e., the City e:HEV.

The Honda ZR-V e:HEV comes with a design slightly different from all its models in the Indian market. It gets soft edges which is complemented by a unique design for the grille. The SUV also gets a unique design for the headlamp cluster with DRLs placed at the lower end of the headlamp cluster. The windshield and the A-pillar are placed at an obtuse angle with the bonnet. A similar pattern is followed by the rear end of the vehicle as well. Along with this, the car also gets dual exhaust tips.

The cabin of the Honda ZR-V has a minimalistic design with a dual-tone dashboard. The brand also offers a 10.2-inch instrument cluster for the driver and a free-standing infotainment screen. The list of features also includes a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, telescopic steering, keyless entry, power adjustable front seats with heated functions, and more. For safety, the brand offers a suite of ADAS features.

The Honda ZR-V gets two powertrain options in the international market: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a strong hybrid powertrain. The hybrid setup has a 2.0-litre petrol engine aided by two electric motors. This system has a combined output of 181 hp of power and 315 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using a CVT.