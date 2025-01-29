Indian Railways releases list of cancelled trains till March 2025: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has Railways has announced several train cancellations till March 2025. These trains were cancelled due to poor visibility because of thick fog.passengers planning to travel by train in the coming weeks are advised to check the updated list of canceled trains to avoid inconvenience.

The following trains have been cancelled for specified periods:

Train No. 14617-18: Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express (January 13 to March 2, 2025).

Train No. 14606-05: Yoganagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express (January 13 to February 24, 2025).

Train No. 14616-15: Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (January 13 to March 22, 2025).

Train No. 14524-23: Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express (January 13 to February 27, 2025).

Train No. 18103-04: Jallianwala Bagh Express (January 13 to February 28, 2025).

Train No. 12210-09: Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express (January 13 to February 25, 2025).

Train No. 14003-04: Malda Town-Delhi Express (January 13 to March 1, 2025).