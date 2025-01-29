ISRO chief hails GSLV-F15 success, cites PM’s 2040 vision

ISRO achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday with the successful launch of the GSLV-F15 mission, marking the agency’s 100th launch from Sriharikota. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the space sector reforms and long-term vision up to 2040 are the result of his leadership. He highlighted India’s journey from transporting rockets on bicycles and bullock carts to becoming a globally respected space agency. Acknowledging the contributions of past pioneers like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, Narayanan credited generations of leaders for ISRO’s progress.

The GSLV-F15 mission carried the NVS-02 satellite and successfully placed it into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. This mission marked the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th using an indigenous cryogenic stage. The vehicle featured a metallic payload fairing with a 3.4-meter diameter, enhancing its structural efficiency. The ISRO chief described the launch as a momentous achievement, underscoring the continued evolution of India’s launch vehicle technology. He recalled how ISRO has developed six generations of launch vehicles since the first in 1979 under the guidance of Satish Dhawan, with APJ Abdul Kalam serving as the project director.

The NVS-02 satellite is part of India’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, designed to provide precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services. NavIC covers India and areas extending 1,500 km beyond its borders, offering Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). The system boasts a position accuracy better than 20 meters and a timing accuracy within 40 nanoseconds. This launch further strengthens India’s independent regional navigation capabilities, reinforcing the nation’s advancements in space technology and self-reliance.