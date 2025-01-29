Stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya, 10 feared dead

A tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning has left at least 10 people feared dead. The incident occurred when a barrier collapsed as tens of thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam for the second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day for taking a holy dip. The massive crowd surge led to chaos, with several individuals falling and getting trampled in the rush.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation as authorities confirmed that between 30 and 40 people sustained injuries. Many families were separated in the chaos, prompting emergency services to deploy ambulances and set up a temporary hospital in Sector 2 of the Kumbh Mela grounds. In response to the tragedy, the Akhara Parishad announced the cancellation of the Amrit Snan for the day. Officials urged devotees to disperse after completing their ritual to ease congestion and prevent further incidents.

Despite extensive crowd control measures, including no-vehicular zones and restricted entry points, the overwhelming number of pilgrims—estimated at over 10 crore—made management difficult. Witnesses described harrowing scenes, with one devotee from Karnataka recalling how she and her group were caught in the crush. The Mauni Amavasya, a spiritually significant day marked by fasting, silence, and ancestral worship, drew an unprecedented number of worshippers, leading to the unfortunate mishap.