Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for second consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, extended gains for the second consecutive session to settle in the green on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 631.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 76,532.96.The NSE Nifty50 also added 205.85 points, or 0.90 per cent, to close at 23,163.10.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,920 against 1,033 stocks that declined, and 97 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,050. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 51, and those that hit a 52-week low was 144. A total of 304 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 257 in the lower circuit.

42 out of the 51 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended in positive territory. Top gainers were , Shriram Finance, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, SBI Life, and Trent. Top losers were Bharti Airtel, ITC Hotels, Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia, and Asian Paints. ITC Hotels shares made their D-Street debut today, following its demerger from ITC’s other businesses.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with smallcap shares leading the charge as the Nifty Smallcap100 index settled higher by 3.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap100 ended with a gain of 2.31 per cent. The fear index, India VIX, which measures volatility in the markets, ended up 2.44 per cent at 18.64 points.

All sectoral indices, except FMCG, ended with gains. Notably, the Nifty IT index ended higher by 2.62 per cent. Among others, Nifty Auto, Healthcare, Financial Services, Realty, and Banking indices ended higher by up to 2.91 per cent.