Check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

Haryana experiences a pleasant day on January 30, 2025, with a current temperature of 18.68°C. The day’s forecast predicts a low of 10.77°C and a high of 24.21°C, accompanied by a relative humidity of 40% and a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sun rose at 7:15 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. Clear skies are expected throughout the day, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Residents are advised to wear sunscreen and sunglasses while enjoying the sunshine. The air quality index (AQI) stands at 131, categorized as moderate. Those with respiratory issues, including children and individuals with asthma, should minimize prolonged outdoor exposure to avoid potential health concerns.

Looking ahead, Haryana’s weather on January 31, 2025, is expected to see a slight temperature increase, with a minimum of 11.94°C and a maximum of 25.08°C. Humidity levels will drop slightly to 39%. The conditions remain favorable for outdoor plans, though it is important to stay mindful of the air quality. Monitoring the AQI can help residents make informed choices about their daily routines, ensuring both comfort and well-being.