PIL in SC seeks measures to prevent stampedes after Maha Kumbh incident

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, urging directives for state governments to implement policies and regulations aimed at preventing stampedes in crowded places like the Maha Kumbh. The petitioner, a lawyer, requested that VIP movements should not compromise the safety of common devotees and that sufficient entry and exit space be provided to manage large crowds. Additionally, the PIL sought a directive for the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede and initiate legal action against officials responsible for negligence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which claimed at least 30 lives and left around 60 injured. He assured the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant contact with authorities. Offering condolences to the victims’ families, CM Yogi emphasized the administration’s commitment to addressing the crisis and ensuring such incidents do not recur.

In response to the tragedy, the Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each bereaved family. A judicial commission, led by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, has been appointed to investigate the cause of the stampede and submit a report within a set timeframe. Security has been heightened at the site with police, NDRF, and SDRF personnel deployed. Additionally, CM Yogi instructed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to visit Prayagraj to oversee the situation and implement necessary measures.