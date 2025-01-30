Ramadan 2025: Shaaban crescent sighted in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Shaaban crescent was spotted in Abu Dhabi. The UAE’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) on Thursday announced the sighting of the crescent for the new month of Shaaban in 1446 AH (Hijri year). The Shaaban crescent was photographed at 9.30am from Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

This means the next Islamic month — which precedes the holy month of Ramadan — will officially begin on Friday, January 31.

Shaaban is the eighth month in the Islamic calendar and for Muslims around the world, this is the time to prepare for the holy month of Ramadan. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaaban, official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day. This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 1 — but this still depends on moon-sighting.

The first day of Shaaban falls on January 31 for several countries. These include:

UAE

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Iraq

Jordan

Palestine

Syria

Lebanon

Egypt

Sudan

Tunisia

Libya

Algeria

Indonesia

Malaysia

It is also expected to start on the same day in Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, and Mauritania.