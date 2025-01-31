9 killed, 11 injured in collision between pick-up van and canter truck

Chandigarh: In a tragic incident, at least 9 people were killed and 11 injured in a collision between a pick-up van and canter truck. The accident took place in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Friday.

As per police, the pickup van was transporting workers of a catering service provider from Guru Har Sahai, a subdivision in Ferozepur district, to Jalalabad in neighbouring Fazilka district when the accident occurred. Prima facie the cause of the accident was a tyre burst of the canter.

According to the police, about 25 to 30 people, mainly waiters, were in the pickup truck. They were travelling from Guru Har Sahai to Jalalabad to attend a programme when the accident occurred near Golu Ka Mod within the Guru Har Sahai Assembly constituency area.

‘Nine people have died. The Canter driver is among the injured. Ten of the injured were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, and one was admitted at Jalalabad Civil Hospital,’ said Senior Superintendent of Police Saumya Mishra.

‘I pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. The Punjab government stands with the families of the victims in this difficult time,’ Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X.

The district administration would bear the cost of treatment of all injured. Six of the seriously injured were taken to Faridkot hospital while others were rushed to Jalalabad Hospital.