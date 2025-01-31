Commodity Market: Gold prices crosses Rs 61,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Gold price crossed Rs 61,000 mark in Kerala for the first time. Sovereign gold price edged higher sharply in the state today. Gold is priced at Rs 61,840, up by Rs 960 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7730, up by Rs 120. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One Wednesday, gold price appreciated by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold price experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8320.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 170. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7628.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 150. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.62%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.76%. The current price of silver in India is 101700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts witnessed a surge this week amid safe-haven buying due to heightened US tariff concerns, striking a new all-time high of Rs 82,357/10 gram on Friday, opening higher by 0.37% or Rs 306. Meanwhile, silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 93,686/kg, up by 0.26% or Rs 240, trading near its 8-week high.On Friday, gold April futures contract settled at Rs 82,044 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.45% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs 93,446 per kilogram with a gain of 1.72%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,795.92 per ounce, rising about 1% so far in the week. Earlier in the session, prices hit an all-time high of $2,799.71. Price of spot silver gained 0.4% to $31.54 per ounce, platinum added 0.1% to $967.80, and palladium shed 0.2% to $987.10. Silver and platinum were poised for weekly gains, while palladium was set for a loss.