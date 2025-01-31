Indian Railways cancels several trains from these cities: Details

Varanasi: North Eastern Railway announced the cancellation of many trains. The authority cancelled several Delhi, Chennai, and Prayagraj-bound trains originating from Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Chhapra, and Sitamarhi. The train movement will remain affected until the end of February. The decision was taken due to Kumbha Meal.

The Banaras-New Delhi Express (12559) was cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. The up and down Agra Cantt-Banaras Vande Bharat Express (20175 & 20176) and Varanasi Junction-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (22415 & 22416); Kanpur Anwarganj-Gorakhpur Express (15003) from Kanpur Anwarganj and Jhusi-Gorakhpur Special trains including 05003 from Jhusi were cancelled on Thursday. The up and down Barauni-New Delhi Special train (02563 & 02564), which was cancelled since Wednesday, will remain suspended on February 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26, 27, and 28.

The up and down Darbhanga-New Delhi Special train (02569 & 02570), suspended since Wednesday, will remain cancelled on Feb 1 to 5, Feb 11 to 14 and Feb 25 to 28.

Ballia-Anand Vihar Terminal Special train (04055) from Ballia will remain cancelled on February 13 and 27. The Anand Vihar Terminal-Ballia Special train (04056) from Anand Vihar Terminal, will remain cancelled on February 5, 12, and 26.

The Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Terminal Express (14005) was cancelled on Thursday and Chhapra-Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central (Chennai Central) Express (12670) was rescheduled.