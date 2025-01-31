Ola Electric launches S1 Gen 3 e-Scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ola Electric launched Gen 3 version of the S1 electric scooters in the Indian market. The brand has launched the S1 Gen scooter at a starting price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand will initiate the deliveries of these EVs from mid-February.

The Ola S1 Gen 3 have a minimalistic design for the body with a basic rectangular headlamp with rounded edges. This is complemented by various colour options. Additionally, the lineup of EVs now comes in four variations: S1 X, S1X+, S1 Pro, and S1 Pro+.

Ola Electric has used a new MCU motor. This increases the efficiency by 4 percent and as per the brand is 5 times more reliable. Furthermore, the brand has switched to a chain drive system from a belt-driven one which again contributes to increasing efficiency. The list of changes also includes a dual-channel ABS and brake by wire.

The Ola S1X is the entry-level model in the series, offering three different variations with three battery pack options: 2 kW, 3 kW, and 4 kW. The peak power reaches 7 kW, and the estimated range is now set at 242 kms. The S1X can achieve a maximum speed of 123 km/h.

Ola S1X+: Specs

The Ola S1X+ features a front disc brake, enhancing safety over the S1X, and is equipped with a more powerful electric motor rated at 11 kW. The range remains unchanged at 242 kilometers, and its top speed is 125 km/h.

Ola S1 Pro: Specs

The Ola S1 Pro marks the beginning of the premium offerings. It boasts several aesthetic upgrades, such as rim decals, a new aluminum grab handle, and body-colored mirrors. This model includes options for both 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs. Peak power is rated at 11 kW, offering a range of 242 kilometers and a top speed of 125 km/h.

Ola S1 Pro+: Specs

The Ola S1 Pro+ stands as the flagship model for Ola’s offerings. It includes dual-channel ABS and a robust 13 kW motor, making it one of the most powerful scooters available in India. This model comes in two variants, featuring a 5.3 kW and a 4 kW battery pack. The 5.3 kW battery utilizes new cells that are entirely produced in India. It provides a range of 320 kilometers and a top speed of 141 km/h.