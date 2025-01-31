Power generation in India surge 5.4% in FY25

New Delhi: India’s power generation surged 5.41% in April-December of the current financial year. As per data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), power generation in the country surged to o 1,378.42 billion units. It was at 1,307.64 billion units in April-December 2023-2024.

The generation growth, recorded across thermal, renewables and nuclear. India witnessed a record 250GW of peak demand in May 2024.

The winter demand for electricity has also been higher this year leading to a 5.76% growth in December to 150.53 billion units. Delhi on 31 December registered a peak demand of 5,213MW, the highest ever for the month. Last December, demand crossed the 5,000MW mark for the first time. On Thursday, the peak demand stood at 4,599MW.

Further, in December, the nationwide peak demand was largely above 200GW and touched a high of 224GW due to increased demand for heating. The peak demand is still high across the country. The peak power demand on Wednesday stood at 237.30GW.

The CEA data showed that a total of 19.97GW of new power generation capacity was added during the fiscal, taking the overall installed capacity to 462GW. The capacity addition this financial year witnessed a 60.28% growth from 12.46GW in the last fiscal.

Renewable energy projects comprised the majority of the capacity addition. A total of 18.83GW of green capacity was added during the period, more than double the capacity added in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, 8.72GW.