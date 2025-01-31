Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for fourth consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices continued their upward rally for the fourth consecutive session to settle with gains, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament today. The BSE Sensex settled at 77,500.57, up 740.76 points or 0.97 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 ended higher by 258.90 points or 1.11 per cent at 23,508.40 levels.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,639 against 1,240 stocks that declined, and 138 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,017. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 58, and those that hit a 52-week low was 81. A total of 246 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 237 in the lower circuit.

47 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Tata Consumer, Bharat Electronics, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, and Coal India. Top losers were Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC Hotels, and ICICI Bank.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ending higher 1.89 per cent, and 2.11 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended higher, led by Nifty FMCG, and Consumer Durables, which settled with gains of 2.04 per cent and 2.44 per cent, respectively. Among others, Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, Realty, Metal, OMCs, and select Financial Services indices ended higher by over 1 per cent each on Friday.