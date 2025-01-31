Weekly Panchang (Jan 31 – Feb 6, 2025): Vasant Panchami, Festivals & Auspicious Muhuratas

Weekly Panchang (Jan 31 – Feb 6, 2025): Vasant Panchami, Auspicious Muhuratas & Planetary Transits

This week’s Panchang brings a blend of celestial events, spiritual festivities, and propitious muhuratas, fostering wisdom, transformation, and prosperity. Vasant Panchami, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, is an ideal occasion to seek blessings for knowledge and creativity. A powerful Sun-Jupiter trine enhances optimism and growth, while Venus’ transit through Uttara Bhadrapada deepens emotional and spiritual connections. The Sun’s entry into Dhanishtha Nakshatra fuels ambition and leadership, while its semi-sextile with Saturn promotes discipline and stability. This week also features auspicious muhuratas for weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and property or vehicle purchases, making it a favorable time for key life events.

Shubh Muhuratas This Week

Vedic astrology emphasizes the importance of selecting auspicious muhuratas to maximize success. This week’s key muhuratas include:

Marriage Muhurata: Feb 2 (09:14 AM – Feb 3, 07:08 AM), Feb 3 (07:08 AM – 05:40 PM), Feb 6 (07:29 PM – Feb 7, 07:06 AM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurata: Feb 6 (10:53 PM – Feb 7, 07:06 AM).

Property Purchase Muhurata: Jan 31 (04:14 AM – Feb 1, 07:09 AM).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurata: Jan 31 (01:59 PM – Feb 1, 04:14 AM), Feb 3 (07:08 AM – 11:16 PM).

Key Planetary Transits This Week

Planetary movements play a vital role in shaping personal and cosmic influences. The upcoming transits are:

Sun-Jupiter Trine: Jan 31 (04:26 AM) – Enhances wisdom and growth.

Venus Enters Uttara Bhadrapada: Feb 1 (08:37 AM) – Deepens emotional bonds.

Saturn Transits Purva Bhadrapada Pada: Feb 2 (08:51 AM) – Encourages perseverance.

Mercury-Jupiter Trine: Feb 4 (03:19 AM) – Boosts communication and decision-making.

Sun Enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra: Feb 6 (07:57 AM) – Promotes ambition and leadership.

Sun-Saturn Semi-Sextile: Feb 6 (07:37 PM) – Encourages stability and discipline.

Festivals & Observances This Week

A series of significant spiritual celebrations take place this week:

Ganesha Jayanti (Feb 1): Celebrates Lord Ganesha’s birth with prayers, sweets, and temple rituals.

Vinayaka Chaturthi (Feb 1): Devotees fast and seek Ganesha’s blessings for success.

Vasant Panchami (Feb 2): Honoring Goddess Saraswati, symbolizing wisdom and creativity.

Skanda Sashti (Feb 3): Dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, marking triumph over evil.

Ratha Saptami (Feb 4): Worship of the Sun God, symbolizing vitality and renewal.

Narmada Jayanti (Feb 4): Celebrates the sacred Narmada River with holy dips and rituals.

Bhishma Ashtami (Feb 5): Honors Bhishma Pitamah with ancestor offerings and prayers.

Masik Durgashtami (Feb 5): Devotees fast and seek Goddess Durga’s blessings for strength.

Masik Karthigai (Feb 6): Worship of Lord Shiva and Murugan with lamp-lighting ceremonies.

Rahu Kaal (Inauspicious Timings) This Week

Certain time slots are considered inauspicious for initiating new ventures due to Rahu’s influence. Avoid starting important tasks during these periods:

Jan 31: 11:13 AM – 12:35 PM

Feb 1: 09:52 AM – 11:13 AM

Feb 2: 04:40 PM – 06:01 PM

Feb 3: 08:30 AM – 09:52 AM

Feb 4: 03:19 PM – 04:41 PM

Feb 5: 12:35 PM – 01:57 PM

Feb 6: 01:58 PM – 03:20 PM