Commodity market: Gold continues record breaking rally

Mumbai: Gold is continuing its upward rally in Kerala. Sovereign gold price recorded new all-time high in the state. Gold is priced at Rs 61,960, up by Rs 120. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7745, up by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price crossed Rs 61,000 amrk for the first time. Yesterday, yellow metal price gained by Rs 960 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price appreciated by Rs 1760 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8451.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1310. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7748.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 1200.0. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.53%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.44%. The current price of silver in India is 102700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened flat with a negative bias on Saturday at Rs 82,200/10 gram, which is down by 0.04% or Rs 33. Silver March futures contracts were trading slightly higher at Rs 93,453/kg, up by 0.13% or Rs 125. On Friday, the gold April futures contract settled at Rs 82,233 per 10 grams while silver March futures contract settled at Rs 93,328 per kilogram . Gold has surged by Rs 1,550/10 gram in this week alone. Meanwhile, silver prices have gone up by Rs 1,850/kg.

.In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,795.92 per ounce, rising about 1% so far in the week. Earlier in the session, prices hit an all-time high of $2,799.71. price of spot silver gained 0.4% to $31.54 per ounce, platinum added 0.1% to $967.80, and palladium shed 0.2% to $987.10. Silver and platinum were poised for weekly gains, while palladium was set for a loss.