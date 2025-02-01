Indian Railways introduces awaited ‘SwaRail’ Super App: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways has officially launched ‘SwaRail’ Super App. The new app offers passengers a one-stop solution for multiple railway services. The app is developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The beta version of the app is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

‘SwaRail’ integrates various railway services into a single platform. Existing users can log in using their RailConnect and UTSonMobile credentials, allowing them to access multiple services through a unified account.

The beta version is currently available on a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers testing the beta version can provide their feedback directly to CRIS via email at swarrail.support@cris.org.in. For more details, visit the official Indian Railways website or download SwaRail today to explore its features.