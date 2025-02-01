Kerala FM Balagopal Criticizes Union Budget Over Fund Allocation Disparities

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal criticized the Union Budget 2025, calling it disappointing and unfair in its treatment of states, particularly Kerala. He pointed out that the budget ignored Kerala’s key financial needs, including a special package for Wayanad and support for the Vizhinjam project, despite their broader economic significance. Addressing the media after the budget presentation, he stated that while political considerations may influence allocations, all states should be treated fairly, rather than favoring politically strategic regions.

Balagopal argued that the budget showed a clear imbalance in fund distribution, with Kerala receiving little attention despite its economic contributions and disaster recovery needs. He noted that upcoming elections in states like Bihar and Delhi may have influenced financial priorities, but the exclusion of Wayanad’s relief package and funding for Vizhinjam was unjustified. While acknowledging Kerala’s strong performance in sustainable development and economic growth, he expressed concern that funds for central projects were being allocated in a way that did not directly support Kerala’s specific development goals.

Despite Kerala’s better-than-average economic growth and past successful initiatives, Balagopal stressed that the state was not receiving the necessary financial support for its next development phase. He highlighted that several projects previously implemented in Kerala were now being included in the national budget, but without sufficient direct funding from the Centre. He urged the government to address these disparities and reconsider its approach to ensure fair financial assistance for all states, particularly for critical projects that have nationwide benefits.