PM Modi praises Budget 2025, says it reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Budget 2025, calling it a “force multiplier” that aligns with the government’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat.” He described it as a “people’s budget” that would enhance savings and investments while catering to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Modi emphasized that the budget empowers citizens and opens new opportunities for the youth across various sectors.

One of the key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech was significant tax relief for salaried individuals. She announced that under the new tax regime, no income tax would be payable on earnings up to ?12 lakh, and up to ?12.75 lakh after including standard deductions. This move is expected to boost disposable income and provide relief to middle-class taxpayers.

The budget, presented on February 1, outlines the government’s commitment to economic growth and citizen welfare. With a focus on savings, investment, and employment generation, it aims to propel India toward its long-term development goals while ensuring financial ease for taxpayers.