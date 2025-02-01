State government hikes prices for fancy number plates

Chandigarh: Punjab government has hiked the prices for fancy number plates. The Punjab Transport Department has raised the prices for unique number plates. For example, if you want the number 0001, it will set you back a minimum of Rs 5 lakh. This amount was previously set at Rs 2.5 lakh, but it has now been increased.

Detailed Cost Breakdown for Various Numbers

0001: Rs 5 lakh

0002 to 0009 and 0786: Rs 2 lakh

0010 to 0099: Rs 1 lakh

For numbers like 0100, 0200, 0300, 0400, 0500, 0600, 0700, 0800, 0900, 1000, 0101, 0111, 0777, 0888, 0999, 1111, 7777, 1008, 0295, and 1313, the cost is Rs 1 lakh. You’ll need to pay Rs 50,000 for numbers such as 2000, 3000, and 4000. The price for number 0123 stands at Rs 20,000. Any other distinct number will incur a charge of Rs 10,000.

The previous reserve price for number 0001 was Rs 2.5 lakh, which has now been raised to Rs 5 lakh. The cost for numbers 0002 to 0009 was Rs 25,000 last year, and it has now skyrocketed to Rs 2 lakh. The fee for numbers 0010 to 0099 has risen from Rs 12,500 to Rs 1 lakh. Other fancy numbers that previously cost Rs 5,000 now have a reserve price between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000.