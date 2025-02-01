UAE authority announces temporary closure of 5 roads: Details

Dubai: Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 2. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced this. The road closure was announced because of the L’Étape Dubai Cycling Race 2025.

RTA said that five major roads — Oud Metha Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Road, Expo Road and Lahbab Street — will witness temporary closures during the race on Sunday. RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes — Ras Al Khor Road and Emirates Road — until the end of the race.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end flat

The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.

The race starts from Dubai Design District at 6.30am and will cover a distance of 101km. The race will finish at Expo City.