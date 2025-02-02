More than 200 earthquakes quakes jolt Greece

Athens: More than 200 small earthquakes shook the Greek tourist island of Santorini. According to the Department of Geophysics of the University of Athens, Sunday morning, earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 shook the region. As per authorities, the strongest so far with was a magnitude of 4.5.

The civil protection authorities announced that schools will remain closed on Monday. Authorities said the quakes were triggered by tectonic rather than volcanic activity.

Also Read: Yamaha slashes prices of R3, MT-03 in India: Details

Greek authorities called for citizens to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces and stay away from certain ports of Santorini, derelict buildings and to empty swimming pools of their water. In case of a strong tremor, all citizens are called to get to high ground as far inland as possible.

Santorini is one of the most popular Greek islands for tourists. It has a population of just 15,500 but welcomed 3.4 million visitors in 2023, raising concerns about the phenomenon of overtourism.