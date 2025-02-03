AIIMS Delhi doctor criticizes IndiGo for ‘unprofessional’ delayed meal service

Dr. Suvrankar Datta, a radiologist from AIIMS Delhi, criticized IndiGo Airlines for unprofessional conduct and negligence during his flight from Bangalore to Delhi. He shared his ordeal on social media, describing how the airline failed to provide his pre-booked meal on time despite repeated reminders. Datta, who has borderline high sugar levels, began experiencing symptoms of hypoglycemia but was ignored by the crew. Frustrated and in distress, he pressed the emergency call button, yet no assistance arrived for nearly 30 minutes. The incident has sparked discussions about airline accountability and crew responsiveness to passenger needs.

Datta recounted that the flight took off at around 3:30 pm, and while meal service began soon after, he was informed that his sandwich would be delayed due to an issue at Bangalore airport. Initially patient, he waited for nearly 30 minutes before following up, only to receive vague assurances without any actual service. As his condition worsened, a fellow passenger offered him food, but by then, he was already feeling jittery and irritable. His frustration escalated when the plane began its descent, and he still had not received his meal. It wasn’t until 5:40 pm—more than two hours after takeoff—that the crew finally handed him his sandwich, but with another mistake: he had requested black tea but was given black coffee instead.

IndiGo responded to the backlash by issuing an apology, acknowledging the delay in serving his meal and assuring that corrective measures had been taken. However, Datta remained deeply dissatisfied, condemning the airline’s lack of professionalism and failure to address a medical concern. He questioned how IndiGo would handle a real emergency mid-flight if even a basic service issue was met with such negligence. The incident has reignited concerns over how airlines prioritize passenger welfare and respond to in-flight emergencies.