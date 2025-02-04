Forex Market: Indian rupee recovers from all-time closing low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee recovered from its all-time closing low level against US dollar in early trade, after President Donald Trump agreed to pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30 days.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 86.98 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 13 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee plunged 49 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.11 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 108.74. Forex traders said the US dollar index, which had surged past 109.88 level, retreated to 108.74 after Trump announced the temporary pause on tariffs.