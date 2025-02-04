Know benefits of art of teasing in relationships

Fun and humor are vital components of a healthy relationship. Playful banter, inside jokes, and shared laughter can create a strong sense of camaraderie and intimacy between partners.

Teasing is risky and also potentially devastating. But, a well executed teasing may create intimacy in relationships. Teasing helps create closeness during moments where perhaps before there was distance because one has begun to take their relationship too seriously.

One of the best ways to show your partner that you love them is through affectionate teasing. Affectionate teasing is a way of showing someone they are cared about, and it is an act of love that can be done in public, at home, or anywhere else.

Teasing creates closeness between two people, and it’s essential to have this type of connection with your partner for physical health and mental health benefits. Affectionate teasing has also been shown to increase affection and intimacy between couples.

‘Maintaining the fun and joy in a relationship is important. It can often involve engaging in healthy banter and joking with each other. This can turn towards involving some amount of teasing too,’ said clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber.

The benefits of being affectionately teased include:

An increase in closeness and intimacy between couples.

More often than not, it’s done in a lighthearted manner to show that you’re okay with taking your relationship seriously but also having fun along the way.

Showing someone, they matter through small acts such as affectionate teasing can help boost their self-esteem.

Communication is key in finding the boundaries of teasing in a relationship. Partners must establish open and honest communication regarding what is acceptable and what crosses the line.