Police seize vehicle over suspected violations amid tight security

With the Delhi Assembly elections just hours away, authorities have intensified security measures, conducting rigorous checks and flag marches in sensitive areas. In a recent operation, the police and Flying Squad Team (FST) seized a vehicle in Delhi’s Inderpuri area, carrying suspected suits linked to electoral malpractices. The vehicle was taken to the local police station, and the seized items are being processed under the relevant legal provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act and the Bharat Nirman Scheme (BNS). The District Election Office emphasized its commitment to enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and encouraged citizens to report violations via the cVIGIL app.

Security forces have ramped up enforcement efforts, particularly in South and South-East districts, to curb illicit activities ahead of the polls. In the past 24 days, unprecedented seizures and preventive actions have been recorded, surpassing benchmarks from previous elections. Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, authorities have confiscated over 59,062 quarters of liquor, 50.1 kg of ganja, and various other narcotics. Firearms and ammunition seizures have also surged, with 73 firearms and 152 cartridges recovered—3.5 times more than during the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Additionally, authorities have seized Rs 1.22 crore in cash and initiated over 2,447 preventive actions, leading to more than 1,200 arrests.

Delhi Police have also taken steps to maintain public order by registering 138 cases under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act and ensuring compliance with election guidelines. More than 3,380 licensed arms have been deposited as part of security measures. Officials remain vigilant, working to prevent any attempts to influence the election process through illegal means. The increased security presence, extensive checks, and ongoing enforcement efforts reflect the administration’s commitment to conducting free and fair elections in the national capital.