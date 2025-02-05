Hyundai announces discounts up to Rs 68,000 on these models: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Hyundai India has listed some of the hot-selling models at a discount. Interested customers can enjoy a discount and benefits up to Rs 68,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Launched at the starting price of Rs 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now can be purchased with a discount of Rs 68,000. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates power of 82 bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The discount of Rs 68,000 is applicable to all variants of the i10, including the CNG variants.

Hyundai i20

The comapny is offering discounts up to Rs 65,000 on the premium hatchback. It was launched at the starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum power of 82 bhp. The unit is mated with a CVT automatic gearbox instead of an AMT and a 5-speed manual as well.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai is offering discounts worth Rs 53,000, and the car is powered by the same engine-gearbox combination as the Grand i10 Nios. The Hyundai Aura also gets a CNG version.

Hyundai Exter

It gets an impressive benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The model has been treated with 1.2-litre petrol engine, similar to the i20 and Aura. It generates a maximum power of 82 bhp.