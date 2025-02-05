PM Modi takes sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, performs Ganga Puja at Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, where he took a holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during the visit. The Prime Minister also performed rituals and offered prayers at Triveni Sangam, marking his participation in the spiritual gathering.

During his visit, PM Modi took a boat ride along the Yamuna River, joined by CM Yogi Adityanath. According to his schedule, he was expected to return to Arail Ghat by 11:45 am before heading back to Prayagraj Airport. He was set to depart the city at 12:30 pm on an Indian Air Force aircraft. Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, is recognized as the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering and will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

The grand festival has drawn numerous dignitaries and celebrities from India and around the world. Several political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have already visited the event. International figures such as Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson have also attended Maha Kumbh, highlighting its global significance.