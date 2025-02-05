Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s choppy session in negative territory. The BSE Sensex shed 312.53 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 78,271.28. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower by 42.95 points or 0.18 per cent at 23,696.30.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,619 against 1,307 stocks that declined, and 133 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,059. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 63, and those that hit a 52-week low was 55. A total of 312 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 197 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Asus launches ROG Phone 9 FE: Price, Specifications

25 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Asian Paints, Titan Company, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, and Tata Consumer. Top gainers ONGC, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, and BPCL.

The the Nifty Smallcap100 index ended higher by 1.85 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 index settled with gains of 0.68 per cent.

Sectoral indices on the NSE also settled higher, barring Nifty FMCG, Realty, Auto, and Consumer Durable indices, which ended lower by up to 1.85 per cent. Among others, Nifty PSU Bank, Metal, OMCs, and Media indices ended higher by over 1 per cent each.