Besan Ka Chilla Recipe

Besan Ka Chilla
Prep time – under 5 mins
Cook time – under 10 mins
Yields – 4 small dosas
Ingredients needed
Bengal gram flour/ kadalai mavu/besan -1 cup
Onion -1 finely chopped
Green chilli -1-2 finely chopped
Coriander leaves finely chopped – 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder – a pinch
Cumin seeds/ jeera -1/2 tsp
Salt as needed
Cooking soda/ baking powder – 1/2 tsp
Oil for preparing dosas
Also Read: Mantras for A Wish To Come True
Method
In a bowl, mix together, besan, onion, green chilies, coriander leaves, turmeric powder, jeera seeds, salt, cooking soda and needed water to make a batter. I added a little more than 1/2 cup of water. The batter should not be too thin nor too thick, so adjust water accordingly. Taste the batter to check for salt.
Heat a non stick tawa, when the tawa is well heated (check it by sprinkling water on the tawa), reduce the flame to medium and pour a ladle of batter and spread it in a circular motion. Drizzle a tsp of oil around the dosa.
When it is cooked, flip it over to the other side. Once the other side is cooked, remove from tawa
Repeat the same process for the rest of the batter.
Serve hot with any chutney of your choice.
Post Your Comments