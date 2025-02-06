Besan Ka Chilla Recipe

Besan Ka Chilla

Prep time – under 5 mins

Cook time – under 10 mins

Yields – 4 small dosas

Ingredients needed

Bengal gram flour/ kadalai mavu/besan -1 cup

Onion -1 finely chopped

Green chilli -1-2 finely chopped

Coriander leaves finely chopped – 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder – a pinch

Cumin seeds/ jeera -1/2 tsp

Salt as needed

Cooking soda/ baking powder – 1/2 tsp

Oil for preparing dosas

Also Read: Mantras for A Wish To Come True

Method

In a bowl, mix together, besan, onion, green chilies, coriander leaves, turmeric powder, jeera seeds, salt, cooking soda and needed water to make a batter. I added a little more than 1/2 cup of water. The batter should not be too thin nor too thick, so adjust water accordingly. Taste the batter to check for salt.

Heat a non stick tawa, when the tawa is well heated (check it by sprinkling water on the tawa), reduce the flame to medium and pour a ladle of batter and spread it in a circular motion. Drizzle a tsp of oil around the dosa.

When it is cooked, flip it over to the other side. Once the other side is cooked, remove from tawa

Repeat the same process for the rest of the batter.

Serve hot with any chutney of your choice.