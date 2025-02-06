Commodity Market: Gold price touch new all-time high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price again touched fresh life-time high in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 63,440, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7930, higher by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price edged higher by Rs 760 per 8 gram. In last three days, gold price gained by Rs 1800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8642.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 1040. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7923.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 950. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.2%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.34%.The current price of silver is 102700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened marginally lower on Thursday at Rs 84,512/10 gram, which is down by 0.07% or Rs 55. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 95,549/kg, down by 0.43% or Rs 416. In this week so far, the prices of gold have ended higher each day, gaining Rs 2,200/10g so far in the said period. Meanwhile, silver prices were also up by nearly Rs 2,300/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,867.79 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $2,882.16 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to $2,887.10. Price of spot silver added 0.1% to $32.35 per ounce, platinum edged 0.2% higher to $981.81, and palladium gained 0.1% to $990.66.