Forex Market: Indian rupee falls to record low against U.S. dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee touched record low against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Thursday (February 6, 2025). As per forex traders, the Indian currency was weighed down by anticipation of an RBI rate cut and weak economic data. Moreover, the rupee continued to face pressure due to sustained foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.54 and slipped further to all-time low of 87.57 against the US dollar in initial deals, a fall of 14 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee plunged 36 paise to close at an all-time low of 87.43 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 107.69. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,682.83 crore in the Indian capital markets on a net basis on Wednesday.