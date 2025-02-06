IAF Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes in Madhya Pradesh

A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Thursday afternoon due to a system malfunction. The aircraft, a twin-seater trainer jet on a routine sortie, took off from the Gwalior Airbase before encountering a technical snag that led to the crash at around 2:40 PM. The impact caused the aircraft to catch fire, but both pilots managed to eject safely before the crash, sustaining minor injuries. The IAF confirmed the incident in a statement on social media and announced an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Local villagers near Barheta Sunari village, under Karera police station limits, reported the crash after witnessing the aircraft plummeting into the field. Upon receiving the information, district authorities dispatched a helicopter to airlift the injured pilots to Gwalior for medical attention. Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule confirmed the pilots’ safe ejection and minor injuries, emphasizing that prompt rescue efforts were made to ensure their well-being.

This incident follows a similar crash in November 2024 when a MiG-29 fighter jet went down in a field near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, during a routine training sortie due to a technical issue. The pilot in that incident also ejected safely before the aircraft hit the ground. The IAF continues to investigate such incidents to improve safety measures and prevent future accidents involving its fleet.